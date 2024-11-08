Azerbaijan’s president urges Armenia to end its policy of armament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia must abandon its policy of armament; it must come to an end, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the nation on the occasion of Victory Day.

“I have said this repeatedly, and they know that they must pay attention to my words. It is not too late; they should abandon it. They will never have the power to compete with us,” President Aliyev noted, News.Az reports.“We do not want war. We have achieved our goals: we ensured our territorial integrity and state sovereignty. Our territorial integrity is upheld along all borders, and former displaced persons and refugees are returning to their ancestral lands. Now, we are focused on rebuilding. This is our main priority,” he added.The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War and anti-terror operation are a bitter and humiliating defeat for those behind Armenia.“The thirty-year history of occupation will never be erased from our memory, and as I said earlier, it should never be erased. We must always be prepared for new provocations, and we are ready,” he said.The head of state emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are always ready to counter any provocation. He added: "If anyone wants to test our strength again, they will be defeated once more, and once again they will be humiliated. Because the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation, our victory, is not only Armenia’s defeat but a bitter and humiliating defeat for those behind them."The president pledged that Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger.“We will continue to grow stronger. No pressure or threat has affected us to this today, and it will not affect us in the future,” he said.The head of state emphasized: “The unity of the people and the government is the main source of our strength. The developing Azerbaijan is our source of pride, and our glorious victory is our historical achievement, our historic triumph.”“In this beautiful place, in one of the most beautiful places of our city, a new symbol of our bright Victory has been created. The Victory Arch is located at the intersection of two roads leading into the city. It has a modern style and a majestic appearance. It is 44 meters high and the number of its columns is also 44.”“There are many important symbols in this park and the future museum. These symbols will be with us forever. This Victory will be with us forever. From now on, the people of Azerbaijan will live as a victorious nation, the state of Azerbaijan will live as a victorious state,” the head of state added.

