Assistant to Azerbaijani President discloses issues discussed at meeting with secretary of Armenian Security Council

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a meeting with Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan through the initiative of President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House on September 27, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev thanked the US for arranging the meeting and making efforts to ensure sustainable regional peace.

“The meeting results were reported by Jake Sullivan in an agreed way. The major point here is to continue working on the peace agenda within a specific timeline. The meeting addressed peace agreement negotiations, border delimitation, the opening of transport lines, as well as issues regarding landmines and missing persons, which are part of the humanitarian agenda,” the presidential aide added.

