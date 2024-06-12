Azerbaijan's presidential aide discusses partnership prospects, energy security at NATO meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A NATO Deputies Committee (DPRC)+Azerbaijan meeting was held in Brussels on Wednesday.

The meeting of #NATO DPRC+Azerbaijan with the participation of Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, @HikmetHajiyev just wrapped up.

Mr. Hikmat Hajiyev had a productive discussion with Allied Nations regarding the current status and future prospects of the… pic.twitter.com/fBvzRKsdxV — Jafar Huseynzada (@JafarHuseynzade) June 12, 2024

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, attended the meeting, Jafar Huseynzada, Head of the country’s mission to NATO, said on X, News.Az reports.“The meeting of NATO DPRC+Azerbaijan with the participation of Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev just wrapped up. Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev had a productive discussion with Allied Nations regarding the current status and future prospects of the NATO- Azerbaijan partnership, Azerbaijan's essential role in regional connectivity and energy security, the preparatory process of COP29, climate and green solidarity agenda, as well as the normalization process with Armenia and advancement of peace agenda,” Huseynzada said.

News.Az