Azerbaijan’s presidential aide, foreign diplomats visit Tartar

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and international media are in Tartar district.

The diplomats will review the consequences of the terror committed by Armenia against the civilians of the Tartar district.

Earlier, foreign diplomats were in the Barda district, which was damaged as a result of the missile attacks made by the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az