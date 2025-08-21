Azerbaijan’s presidential aide holds talks with Pakistani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held talks with Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Qasim Mohiuddin.

The Pakistani diplomat shared a post on his Twitter page regarding the talks, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Met Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President & Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Presidential Administration. Congratulated him on the peace agreement signed in Washington DC between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and positive developments in regional connectivity.”

