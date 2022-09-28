Azerbaijan’s presidential aide meets with secretary of Armenian Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, who is on a visit to the United States, met with the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

"Today, I hosted Hikmat Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan for direct and constructive talks. We discussed the importance of avoiding further violence and pursuing time-bound and focused negotiations,” Sullivan noted.

“We also identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace,” he added.

News.Az