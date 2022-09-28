Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s presidential aide meets with secretary of Armenian Security Council

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s presidential aide meets with secretary of Armenian Security Council

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, who is on a visit to the United States, met with the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

"Today, I hosted Hikmat Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan for direct and constructive talks. We discussed the importance of avoiding further violence and pursuing time-bound and focused negotiations,” Sullivan noted.

“We also identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      