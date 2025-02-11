Azerbaijan’s presidential aide shares footage from Khankendi - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared new footage from the city of Khankendi on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.
Hajiyev accompanied the video with the caption: "Hello Khankendi!!!"
Salam Xankəndi!!! pic.twitter.com/9aU9QQMSQD— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) February 11, 2025