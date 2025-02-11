Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s presidential aide shares footage from Khankendi - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s presidential aide shares footage from Khankendi - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared new footage from the city of Khankendi on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev accompanied the video with the caption: "Hello Khankendi!!!"


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      