Azerbaijan’s presidential election campaign kicks off

The election campaign for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan kicked off on Monday, News.Az reports.

The campaign period will come to an end at 8:00 am on February 6.

According to the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, registered candidates, their authorized representatives and attorneys, political parties with registered candidates, blocks of political parties, their authorized representatives and attorneys are required to commence the election campaign 23 days prior to the election day and conclude it 24 hours before the start of voting.

The snap presidential election is scheduled for February 7, following the completion of the presidential candidates` registration process on January 9. A total of 7 candidates will be vying for the presidency.

The seven presidential candidates are as follows:

1. Ilham Aliyev- The New Azerbaijan Party;

2. Zahid Oruj- Independent candidate;

3. Razi Nurullayev- The National Front Party;

4. Fazil Mustafa- the Great Consolidation Party;

5. Elshad Musayev- the Greater Azerbaijan Party;

6. Gudrat Hasanguliyev- the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party;

7. Fuad Aliyev- Independent candidate

