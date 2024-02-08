Azerbaijan's presidential election conducted strict compliance with electoral law, says Russian political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in strict compliance with the electoral law and the country's Constitution, Director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergei Markov said at a press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Visiting polling stations in Azerbaijan, we were pleasantly surprised by the high voter turnout. There were large queues of citizens wishing to cast their vote in front of the polling stations,” he said.

“I am confident that all international observers will be able to unanimously state that the election in Azerbaijan was transparent,” Markov added.

A snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

News.Az