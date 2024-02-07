Azerbaijan’s presidential election: Polling station in Paris sees high voter turnout

+ ↺ − 16 px

The voting process has kicked off at 8:00 a.m. local time (12:00 Baku time) on February 7 at the polling station established in the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above participate in the voting process, by presenting a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

All necessary arrangements have been made so that Azerbaijani citizens residing and working in France can vote freely. The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code and other legislative acts.

As of 11:00 a.m. local time, nearly 50 percent of voters have already cast their ballots, indicating a high turnout in the voting process at the polling station.

News.Az