Azerbaijan’s presidential election: Preparations wrap up in liberated Jabrayil

In connection with the February 7 snap presidential election, some 83 polling stations have been established in Jabrayil-Gubadli electoral district #20 and 56,439 voters have been registered, News.Az reports secki-2024.az.

Four polling stations will operate on the territory of Jabrayil district liberated from occupation, 3,480 voters are registered at them.

Thus, 1184 people will be able to vote at Jabrayil city polling station #80, 1382 - at the city polling station #83, 419 - at polling station #81 in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" in Soltanli village, 495 - at polling station #82 in Dashkasan village. These are those voters who work in the territories liberated from occupation.

There are 11 polling stations in the district located in the IDP town in Bilasuvar district, 1 polling station in Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrail district, and the rest of the polling stations in 54 districts and towns. Preparatory works have been completed at all polling stations in the district, including polling stations in the territories liberated from occupation.

A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7.

News.Az