Azerbaijan’s presidential election proceeded without incident, no one’s right to vote was violated: Malaysian MP

Azerbaijan’s presidential election proceeded without incident, no one’s right to vote was violated: Malaysian MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan proceeded without incident overall, and no one's right to vote was violated, said Deputy President of the Malaysian Senate Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He made the remarks at a press conference of the observation mission of the Malaysian Parliament on the outcomes of Azerbaijan’s presidential election, News.Az reports.

The Malaysian MP stressed that the election was conducted in compliance with international norms.

Nur Jazlan Mohamed said that they had monitored the elections at 5 polling stations and Bilgah settlement in Baku.

“We were really impressed by how peacefully the elections were conducted, which demonstrates that the people of Azerbaijan support democratic processes and living in peaceful conditions,” he added.

News.Az