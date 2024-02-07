Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s presidential election: Voting with high turnout concludes in China

Voting with a significant turnout has ended at the polling station established in the Azerbaijani embassy in the People`s Republic of China for the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

The voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time and concluded at 7:00 p.m.

The voting process was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Code, and no complaints regarding any violations of the legislation were registered by the precinct election commission.


