Azerbaijan’s presidential election: Voting with high turnout concludes in China
Voting with a significant turnout has ended at the polling station established in the Azerbaijani embassy in the People`s Republic of China for the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time and concluded at 7:00 p.m.
The voting process was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Code, and no complaints regarding any violations of the legislation were registered by the precinct election commission.