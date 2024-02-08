Azerbaijan’s prime minister congratulates newly appointed Kazakh counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of congratulations to newly appointed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, News.Az reports.

Ali Asadov expressed his confidence that the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to develop and expand in the future.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister expressed his readiness for active collaboration to further enhance the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

News.Az