Azerbaijan’s prime minister meets with bp delegation

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell and Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary Jones, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp.

They underscored the significance of the projects implemented by bp in Azerbaijan. The parties discussed the work carried out jointly with bp on the construction of a solar power plant in the liberated territories.

The meeting also underlined the importance of the Baku Energy Week held in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az