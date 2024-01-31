Azerbaijan’s prime minister meets with Turkish minister of national education

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has today met with Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye Yusuf Tekin, News.Az reports.

The two hailed the successful development of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries across all domains.

They also described the field of science and education as pivotal in the Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, discussing the current state and prospects of cooperation in this sphere.

News.Az