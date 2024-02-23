Azerbaijan’s prime minister meets with Turkish parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, News.Az reports.

They hailed the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all domains, in accordance with the principle of “One nation, two states”.

The two underscored that thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, the relations between the two countries have reached the highest level of strategic partnership and alliance.

The parties stressed the importance of President Ilham Aliyev`s first official visit to Türkiye after his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that this has become a tradition between the leaders of the two countries.

They commended the successful development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations within international institutions, emphasizing the significance of joint efforts towards transforming the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) into a regional and international powerhouse.

Highlighting the role of parliaments in developing intergovernmental relations, the parties praised the mutually beneficial cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Touching upon the importance of handing over the chairmanship of the organization from Türkiye to Azerbaijan at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Baku, Ali Asadov said that during Türkiye`s chairmanship, the international authority of the Assembly increased, and interparliamentary cooperation expanded in favor of global peace and development.

The meeting also focused on further enhancing Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations in trade, economic, energy, transport, agricultural, humanitarian, tourism and other domains.





News.Az