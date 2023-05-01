Azerbaijan’s projects in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras indicate relations are based on “one nation, two states” principle: Erdogan

The projects initiated by Azerbaijan in Türkiye’s quake-hit Kahramanmaras province indicate that relations between the two countries are based on the “one nation, two states” principles, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told local journalists, News.Az reports.

"Together with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the foundation was laid for the town to be built in Kahramanmaras. Along with 1,000 houses, schools and mosques will be built here," Erdogan added.

The Azerbaijani state will build a town consisting of 1,000 houses, a school, a mosque and other infrastructure facilities in the earthquake-hit province of Kahramanmaras. It’s planned to build and commission this residential complex within one year.

News.Az