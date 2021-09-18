Azerbaijan’s prominent cultural figures arrive in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prominent cultural figures of Azerbaijan have visited the city of Shusha.

As part of the trip, the cultural figures will attend the 13th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival.

They will visit the Jidir Duzu plain, the House Museum of People’s Artist of Bulbul, “Khan gizi” spring, fortress walls, the House Museum of Uzeyir Hajibeyli as well as busts of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Khurshidbanu Natavan and Bulbul brought to Shusha from Baku upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival is the second festival held in the liberated Shusha city. Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan also hosted the "Kharibulbul" music festival on May 12 this year.

