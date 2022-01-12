Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general leaves for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev left for Moscow to take part in events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Russian Prosecutor's Office.

Kamran Aliyev will visit Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

During the visit, bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held to develop business and friendly relations with the prosecutor's offices and other criminal prosecution agencies of a number of countries and international organizations.

News.Az