Azerbaijan's Public Television airs special program dedicated to UNESCO World Radio Day

On February 13, 2018, a special program dedicated to the UNESCO World Radio Day was aired on the Public Television at the initiative of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO and the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that UNESCO celebrates 13 February every year as World Radio Day, and this year's theme is dedicated to Radio and Sport, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov and Head of the Press and Information Service of the Ministry of Youth and Sport Samaya Mammadova attended the event.

Sultanov spoke about the history of Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO, about the important work done by the National Commission within the framework of cooperation with the relevant state structures of our country, UNESCO and member states over the last 25 years.

Concerning the exceptional services of First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of close relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, Sultanov noted that Mrs Mehriban Aliyeva's efforts resulted in inclusion of two material and 11 intangible cultural heritage sites in relevant lists of UNESCO and gave detailed information about "Chovgan, traditional horse-riding game of Karabakh".

In turn, Mammadova informed the participants about the important role of the radio in the world and Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO in the field of youth and sports in our country.

News.Az

