Azerbaijan’s Qarabag defeat AEL to reach UEFA Conference League playoffs
- 13 Aug 2021 10:49
- Sports
Azerbaijan football club Qarabag held a return match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The players of the Aghdam club beat AEL Limassol with a minimum score of 1:0 in the match, which took place in Baku.
The only goal in the match was scored in the 87th minute by Qarabag player Kady.
The first match ended with the score 1:1.
Thus, Qarabag reached the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League.