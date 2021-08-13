Azerbaijan’s Qarabag defeat AEL to reach UEFA Conference League playoffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan football club Qarabag held a return match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The players of the Aghdam club beat AEL Limassol with a minimum score of 1:0 in the match, which took place in Baku.

The only goal in the match was scored in the 87th minute by Qarabag player Kady.

The first match ended with the score 1:1.

Thus, Qarabag reached the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League.

News.Az