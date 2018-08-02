Azerbaijan`s Qarabag into UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Qarabag FC have advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after beating Albanian Kukes 3-0 on aggregate.

Dani Quintana scored twice for the home side from the penalty spot in the 24th and 57th minutes, before Dzon Delarge grabbed his first goal in his debut for Qarabag late into the match at Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, AzerTag reports.

The Azerbaijani champions will meet Belarus` BATE Borisov in the third qualifying round.

News.Az

News.Az