Azerbaijan’s Qarabag learns potential rival for Champions League second qualifying round

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have learned their potential rival for the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round as the draw ceremony was held in Nyon, Switzerland.

FC Qarabag will take on Northern Macedonian FC Sileks in the first qualifying round. If Qarabag qualify, they will face the winner of Sheriff (Moldova) vs Fola (Luxemburg) encounter.

The match will be played on August 25-26.

News.Az