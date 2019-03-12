Azerbaijan’s reactive artillery battalions take up firing positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s reactive artillery battalions involved in the large-scale exercises marched and took up firing positions, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the plan of the exercise, the reactive artillery battalions, withdrawn to the reserve firing positions, are preparing to fulfill the tasks of providing practical fire support to the troops going on the offensive and launching fire strikes at the targets of the imaginary enemy.

News.Az

