Azerbaijan's report on Armenia’s recruitment of children into armed forces circulated as UN document

The report of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on the recruitment by Armenia of children into armed forces and armed groups was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The document prepared for the purpose of exposing Armenia's actions against international law once again contains detailed information about the involvement of children in the armed forces and armed groups by this country and their use as a means of spreading ethnic and national hatred against Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan.

Based on the information, photo and video materials obtained from open information sources, as well as the facts reflected in the reports of third parties on the issue, the document draws attention to the fact that Armenia grossly violates the provisions of a number of international conventions and exposes acts that threaten peace and security by instilling hatred on ethnic and national grounds.

It is pointed out that in the post-conflict period, Armenia continues to involve children in military training, instill hatred and hostility, and prepare for a new war with Azerbaijan.

The report, circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, is available at this link.

News.Az