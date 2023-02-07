Azerbaijan’s rescue forces launch search and rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, a group of rescue forces from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), who arrived in Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, have launched search and rescue operations in the quake-hit areas, the ministry told News.Az.

The rescuers have already arrived in the territory of Kahramanmaras province, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake. As a result of the preliminary operations, the body of one person was removed from the rubble and handed over to the authorities.

News.Az