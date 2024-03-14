Azerbaijan’s resolution of frozen conflict sets rare example, says Latvia’s ex-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries globally to resolve a 28-year-old frozen conflict,” said Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, as she addressed the 11th Global Baku Forum on "Fixing the Fractured World", News.Az reports.

She also highlighted that Armenia illegally occupied the territory of its neighbor, violating international law, and Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

News.Az