Azerbaijan's revenues from export of satellite services up

The revenues of Azerbaijan's Azercosmos OJSC from the export of satellite and telecommunication services in January-March 2019 amounted to $7.6 million, which is 2.2 times more compared to the first three months of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The volume of the company's exports of satellite services in March 2019 amounted to $5.5 million.

According to the Center, the revenues received by Azercosmos from the export of services reached 85 percent of its total revenues.

Azercosmos provided 17 countries with its services, including France, the UAE, Germany, the US, Georgia, the UK and others.

Azercosmos OJSC operates geostationary satellites Azerspace 1, Azerspace 2 and low-altitude satellite AzerSky.

