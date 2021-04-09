Azerbaijan's revenues from mandatory health insurance exceed forecast, minister says
Revenues from fees for mandatory health insurance (MHI) in Azerbaijan exceeded 112.3 million manat ($66 million) in the first quarter of 2021, having topped the forecast by 25.5 million manat ($15 million), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.
The minister noted that the introduction of the MHI system will improve the population's access to reliable and high-quality medical services.
Since April 1, 2021, mandatory health insurance has covered the entire population of Azerbaijan.