Azerbaijan's revenues from mandatory health insurance exceed forecast, minister says

Revenues from fees for mandatory health insurance (MHI) in Azerbaijan exceeded 112.3 million manat ($66 million) in the first quarter of 2021, having topped the forecast by 25.5 million manat ($15 million), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

The minister noted that the introduction of the MHI system will improve the population's access to reliable and high-quality medical services.

Since April 1, 2021, mandatory health insurance has covered the entire population of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

