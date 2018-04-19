Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery units conduct tactical exercises - VİDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani Army conducted tactical exercises in various firing ranges, the Defense Ministry told APA on April 19.

The exercises were held in line the combat training plan for 2018, approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister.

In the course of the exercises the live-fire stage was held to improve combat skills of military personnel.

The military personnel have successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks.

News.Az

