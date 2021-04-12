Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery batteries launch live-fire tactical exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani army started live-fire tactical exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2021, approved by the country’s defense minister.

During the tactical exercises, demonstrational combat firing will be carried out with wide use of combat vehicles, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

At the tactical exercises, the main efforts will be focused on improving the practical skills of continuous control of the units in the daytime and at night, as well as organizing their combat activities in cooperation with other types of troops in conditions close to combat considering the experience gained during the Patriotic War.

News.Az