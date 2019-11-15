Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery troops start fulfilling tasks during operational exercises

The operational exercises involving various types of troops are underway, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Friday.

According to the concept of the exercises, units of the rocket and artillery troops left the places of permanent deployment on alert, worked out actions to complete the march, to reach concentration areas and fulfilled other tasks.

