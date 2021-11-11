Azerbaijan’s rocket-artillery units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Units of Azerbaijan’s Rocket and Artillery troops carried out combat firing in line with the combat training plan for 2021, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises conducted in order to improve field training and practical skills of military personnel, artillery units were withdrawn to assembly areas and took firing positions in designated areas.

Servicemen increased their knowledge and skills by practicing fire control and other issues.

The units destroyed the imaginary enemy's targets with accurate fire and successfully fulfilled assigned tasks.

News.Az