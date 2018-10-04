Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units hold tactical exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani Army conducted tactical exercises in various firing ranges in line with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the country’s defense minister.

In the course of the exercises conducted at night and daytime, the live-fire stage was held to improve combat skills of military personnel, the Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 4.

The military personnel successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks.

News.Az

News.Az