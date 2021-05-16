Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units move forward on designated routes (VIDEO)
The Azerbaijani army continues exercises, involving various types of troops.
In line with the plan of the exercises, rocket and artillery units have left the places of their permanent deployment on alert, and are moving to the areas of destination, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.