Azerbaijan’s ruling party wraps up signature campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has completed the signature collection campaign in the support of Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy in the upcoming elections.

According to the requirement of Election Code, a political party must collect 40,000 signatures for the support of candidacy it nominated. At least 50 signatures have to be collected from each of minimum 60 electoral districts, AzVision reports.

The New Azerbaijan Party collected the required number of signatures from each of 125 constituencies, the party told.

After making further clarifications on the collected signatures in the party’s Executive Secretary, the necessary documents will be submitted to the Central Election Commission.

On February 8, the 6th Congress of the NAP passed a decision to put forward Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for April 11.

News.Az

News.Az