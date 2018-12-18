Azerbaijan's second satellite reaches test orbit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's telecommunications satellite Azerspace 2 reached its test orbit on Dec. 18, Azercosmos OJSC told Trend.

Azerbaijan's telecommunications satellite Azerspace 2 reached its test orbit on Dec. 18, Azercosmos OJSC told Trend.

The company noted that the satellite will be in test operation for about two months, after which it will be placed in its final orbit of 45 degrees east longitude.

At the beginning of 2019, the satellite will be transferred to the management of Azercosmos and then the satellite will be fully ready for commercial operation, the company said.

The new satellite will not only expand the range of services and geography of activities of Azercosmos OJSC but will also act as a reserve for the first telecommunications satellite Azerspace 1. In addition, the second satellite will make it possible to take part in big international tenders, which was not possible before.

Azerspace 2 was launched from the Guiana Space Center on Sept. 26, 2018. The satellite is designed to provide a range of telecommunications services. The satellite’s service area includes countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Azerbaijan's first telecommunication satellite Azerspace 1 was launched into geostationary orbit on Feb. 8, 2013. The satellite was launched from the Kourou space base by Arianespace.

News.Az

News.Az