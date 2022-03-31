Azerbaijan’s Shusha becomes cultural capital of Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been declared the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, News.Az reports.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), which was held in Turkiye’s Bursa city.

On January 5, 2021, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring the city of Shusha as Azerbaijan’s cultural capital. The city’s new status came months after its liberation from Armenia's decades-long illegal occupation on November 8, 2020.

Shusha was declared as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan in order to restore the city's historical appearance, to bring its former glory to it and to reunite it with the traditionally rich cultural life, as well as to promote it in the international arena as a pearl of centuries-old rich culture, architecture, and urban planning of Azerbaijan.

Shusha has historically been one of the important centers of the historical, cultural, socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

