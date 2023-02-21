Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo to expand cultural ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov accompanied by employees of Special Representative Office and Shusha City State Reserve have visited Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo, a sister city to Shusha, with an aim to expand the cultural ties between the cities and organize mutual visits in this regard, News.Az reports.

Karimov met with Mayor of Veliko Tirnovo Daniel Panov and Governor of Veliko Tirnovo Oblast Georgi Guguchkov to discuss further enhancement of cooperation between the cities.

Aydin Karimov also visited the Trapezitsa Architectural Museum Reserve restored with the funding of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2016.

News.Az