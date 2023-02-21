Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo to expand cultural ties

  • Culture
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo to expand cultural ties

Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov accompanied by employees of Special Representative Office and Shusha City State Reserve have visited Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo, a sister city to Shusha, with an aim to expand the cultural ties between the cities and organize mutual visits in this regard, News.Az reports.

Karimov met with Mayor of Veliko Tirnovo Daniel Panov and Governor of Veliko Tirnovo Oblast Georgi Guguchkov to discuss further enhancement of cooperation between the cities.

Aydin Karimov also visited the Trapezitsa Architectural Museum Reserve restored with the funding of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2016.

News about - Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo to expand cultural ties

News about - Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Bulgaria’s Veliko Tirnovo to expand cultural ties


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      