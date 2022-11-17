Azerbaijan’s Shusha city becomes member of League of Historical Cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha has become a member of the League of Historical Cities (LHC), News.Az reports.

LHC Secretary General Shibata Shigenori made this announcement during the 18th World Conference of Historical Cities held in THE South Korean city of Andong on November 14-16.

Speaking at the conference, Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov highlighted historical and cultural significance of Shusha, Armenian vandalism committed against the city during the occupation, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the city.

The LHC is an international platform, which brings together 126 cities from different countries of the world, who work closely to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the cities, historical cultural monuments, as well as boost the member cities’ tourism potential.

News.Az