Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to host Turkvision in 2021
- 18 Nov 2020 15:46
- Culture
Turkvision Song Contest is planned to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in 2021, according to TMB TV channel (Turk Muzik Birligi - Turkic Music Association).
