Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to host Turkvision in 2021

Turkvision Song Contest is planned to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in 2021, according to TMB TV channel (Turk Muzik Birligi - Turkic Music Association).

Turkvision song contest, which is held by Turkey after refusing to participate in Eurovision Song Contest, is planned to be held in Shusha next year.

