Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts “Advancing Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda” int’l conference

An international conference on “Advancing Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment” kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The conference is attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, Chairperson of the Maltese National Commission for UNESCO Raymond Bondin, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos and others.

The event participants will discuss the agenda of the 'Peace4Culture' global initiative, which calls for ensuring lasting peace to revitalize the cultural infrastructure in the liberated territories of post-conflict countries and to return national and spiritual values to those lands.

News.Az