Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts international conference of Supreme Courts of Turkic States

The international conference themed “Judiciary and Information Technologies: Modern Challenges” commemorating the 100th Anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on Thursday with chairmen of supreme courts from Turkic states in attendance, News.Az reports.

Welcoming the guests, Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov highlighted the National Leader Heydar Aliyev`s invaluable services and initiatives which served the development of relations with the Turkic states, saying that today, this policy is successfully continued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Karimov stressed the importance of establishing the Conference of the Supreme Courts of Turkic States with a view to expand relations among judicial bodies of the member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and to exchange ideas and experience on the issues of common interest.

President of the Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals Mehmet Akarca, as well as Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aslambek Mergaliyev, President of the Council of State of Türkiye (Danıştay) Zeki Yigit, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan Robahon Makhmudova, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Zamirbek Bazarbekov, President of the Supreme Court of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Narin Ferdi Şefi and OTS Deputy Secretary General Sadi Jafarov delivered speeches at the opening of the conference.

The speakers provided information on the justice system in their countries and emphasized the importance of establishing a platform of regular meetings among the Supreme Courts of the OTS member and observer states for strengthening and enhancing cooperation among them.

Then, the conference featured the signing ceremony of the Shusha Declaration on the establishment of the Conference of the Supreme Courts of Turkic States.

A commemorative photo was taken at the end of the conference.

News.Az