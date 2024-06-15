Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts int’l conference on OTS’ new strategic goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference themed “Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" has today kicked off in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, News.Az reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s congratulatory message addressed to the conference participants.The international conference brings together about 300 guests, including heads of the ruling parties of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).The conference will feature three plenary sessions on the topics "Organization of Turkic States: regional contribution to global security", "Unity of common values and modernity: party diplomacy as a new dialogue platform" and "Turkiс World-2040: a conceptual vision of the future".

News.Az