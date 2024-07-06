Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts meeting of OTS Foreign Ministers’ Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has kicked off in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Delivering welcoming remarks at the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted OTS strengthening initiatives, prospects of sectoral cooperation in the fields of security, economy, trade, energy, transport-communications, environment, etc.The top diplomat also informed about post-conflict regional developments, large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the actual state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

