Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts meeting of religious leaders

Religious leaders have gathered in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha for a meeting held on the sidelines of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, News.Az reports.

The event brings together leaders and representatives of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and other religions, representing 38 countries and 10 international organizations.

The event will also see the adoption of the Shusha Declaration.

