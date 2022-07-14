Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts Vagif Poetry Days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vagif Poetry Days kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

This event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, News.Az reports.

The Vagif Poetry Days (named after 18th-century Azerbaijani poet, founder of the realism genre in the Azerbaijani poetry), which have a 40-year history, have been organized in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan for the second time after the liberation of Shusha from occupation.

Days of poetry with the participation of cultural and art workers, members of Union of Writers, young writers, poets and war veterans began on July 14 with the opening of a book exhibition in front of the Karabakh hotel.

News.Az