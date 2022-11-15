Azerbaijan's Shusha ink protocol on cooperation with three cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Shusha city signed a four-way protocol o cooperation with Andong city of the Republic of Korea, Cusco city of Peru and Corinth city of Greece, Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 18th World Conference of Historical Cities in Andong.

“The bilateral meetings with Head of Osmangazi municipality of Turkish Bursa city Mustafa Dundar and Secretary-General of the League of Historical Cities (LHC), Mayor of Japanese Kyoto Daisaku Kadokawa were held on the sidelines of the conference,” Karimov tweeted.

News.Az