Azerbaijan’s Shusha to be declared cultural capital of Turkic world in 2023

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha will be declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023, the country’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The minister made the statement while speaking at the “Great Return: Revival of Culture” conference.

“The announcement will be made at the upcoming session of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY). Events will be held with the participation of all of our Turkic-speaking brothers on this occasion,” Karimov added.

